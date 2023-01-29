SAN DIEGO — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man near Petco Park earlier this month, said authorities.

Jaelen Dower, a 20-year-old man from San Diego, was arrested around 1 p.m. on Saturday at 6500 Broadway in the Hillcrest neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

His arrest was made for his suspected role in a Jan. 20 homecide that occurred on the 300 block of 7th Avenue, police said. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.

Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

SDPD said investigators have learned the victim had a brief verbal confrontation with a separate suspect, 20-year-old Dajon Shingleton, and members of his group in the area of 600 L Street right before the shooting. During that brief verbal exchange, authorities say Shingleton, who has since been arrested, is suspected to have shot the victim at least one time in the upper body.

During the course of their investigation, Homicide Detectives identified Dower as second suspect in this case.

Authorities have now identified the victim as John Reed, a 29-year-old man from San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.