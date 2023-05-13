SAN DIEGO — A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in San Ysidro last month, according to San Diego police.

Police were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. after receiving several reports of a shooting in front of a residence located in the 100 block of East Park Avenue on April 7.

Upon arrival, officers from the SDPD Southern Division found a man in front of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that the victim was confronted by one or more suspects in a vehicle before he was shot. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu, until paramedics with San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

Arvizu was declared dead at 11:06 p.m. at the hospital by medical personnel, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

On May 11, the first suspect in the shooting,18-year-old Jacob Kozik, was arrested by law enforcement in the 2700 block of Conejo Drive in San Bernardino. It was not disclosed his suspected involvement in the incident.

The following day, officers identified a second suspect, a 20-year-old Chula Vista man, in connection with the shooting. The man, identified as Marcos Carbajal, was already in custody at the time of his arrest in this case, according to SDPD.

Carbajal is facing murder charges relating to the shooting, authorities said. There is no information about any additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.