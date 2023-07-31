One person was killed in a shooting in the Chollas Creek neighborhood on July 22, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting near City Heights earlier this month, San Diego police announced.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 near Chollas Parkway and 54th Street in the Redwood Village neighborhood.

According to SDPD, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a ravine upon arrival to the scene. The victim, identified by 29-year-old Stephen Toney, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their initial investigation, SDPD said officers learned that the victim had been involved in an argument with two other men prior to the shooting.

Last week, the second of the two suspects was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting, according to SDPD.

Peter Santiago, 29, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting on Thursday. He was taken into custody at his residence in the 4200 block of 50th Street around 9:45 p.m.

Santiago was booked into a San Diego city jail. He faces charges for murder and conspiracy, according to SDPD.

The first arrest was made during a traffic stop on Sunday, July 23 at about 11:30 a.m. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Esteban Elizondo, was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for an unrelated warrant, police added.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.