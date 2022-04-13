SAN DIEGO — A second person was arrested on suspicion of attacking a San Diego police sergeant Sunday in the Gaslamp Quarter, authorities said.

San Diego Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 33-year-old Letrell Rolison. He was arrested Tuesday in El Cajon and booked into jail on suspicion of felony battery on a peace officer and probation violation.

The incident happened Sunday around 2:10 a.m. when officers from the Gaslamp Enforcement Team found two men fighting in front of a crowd near 5th Avenue and F Street, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release.

“As officers attempted to take the men into custody, a woman, later identified as Lalyn Lynch, struck one of the officers in the face,” Sharki said.

While Lynch was being taken into custody by police, authorities said a man from the crowd kicked the sergeant in the head and then took off. The attack caused the sergeant to briefly lose consciousness.

“Due to the volatile and dynamic situation at the time of the incident, officers at the scene were not aware that the sergeant had been kicked in the head. The sergeant was transported to a local hospital for facial and head injuries and was admitted for multiple days,” Sharki said.

Police said Lynch was taken into custody by officers, but the other suspect escaped the scene.

Central Division Detectives discovered the sergeant had been attacked and were able to identify the man suspected of the assault as Rolison after reviewing bodycam video from various officers at the scene, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Central Division Investigations at (619) 744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.