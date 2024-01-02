SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego has been busy this year rescuing marine animals in need.

The SeaWorld Rescue Team rescued 70 birds, 69 sea lions, two humpback whales and five sea turtles in 2023, just to name a few.

The rescue team is on call 24/7 in partnership with various organization and agencies, as well as zoos and aquariums. Their goal — to rehabilitate the animals and return them to the wild.

In 2023 SeaWorld San Diego rescued:​

70 Birds​

69 Sea lions​

17 Elephant seals​

1 Harbor seal​

1 common dolphin​

1 Pygmy sperm whale​

2 Humpback whales​

2 Olive-Ridley sea turtles​

3 Green sea turtles​

SeaWorld San Diego shared this short video on Facebook of a recap of some of the rescues this year.

Happening now just after the holiday season, parents of toddlers in San Diego and Orange counties can grab a free Preschool Fun Card for their children to get unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Diego for 2024. Southern California and Arizona teachers can also snag their Fun Card for a limited time.

SeaWorld San Diego states online they have rescued over 40,000 sick, injured and orphaned animals in need during more than 50 years of animal rescues.

Most recently, SeaWorld took in Sir Acha, the cold-stunned Olive ridley sea turtle, who was found in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon and brought to Southern California to warm up. The SeaWorld Rescue Team will be rehabilitating Sir Acha until he can be returned to the ocean once the water is warmer.

If you see an animal in distress or in need of help, call the SeaWorld Rescue Team at 1-800-541-SEAL (7325).