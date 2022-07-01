SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend by offering free admission to veterans and military members, as well as three of their dependents.

The complimentary admission is an extension of the Waves of Honor program, which already grants free entrance to veterans and military members throughout the year. Officials say that all tickets claimed during the current promotion must be redeemed by July 10.

In addition to the free admission for military members and veterans, SeaWorld San Diego will host special events over the Independence Day weekend, including a daily flag ceremony, Marine band performances and an extended fireworks show on July Fourth.

Guests who plan to be at the park on the Fourth of July can reserve seats ahead of time to watch the fireworks show at either the Bayside or Sea Lion Amphitheater.

Anyone looking to take advantage of the Waves of Honor complimentary tickets must register ahead of time. Registration can be done HERE.

For more information on SeaWorld San Diego programs and events happening this summer, click HERE.