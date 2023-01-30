SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is closed Monday due to a winter storm which is expected to bring cold temperatures and rain to the region, the amusement park announced.

“Due to expected inclement weather in the San Diego area, SeaWorld San Diego will be CLOSED tomorrow, January 30. ​We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to see you at the park soon!” SeaWorld said in a Facebook post.

According to their website, the park is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.

SeaWorld did not announce any additional closures.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued Monday by the National Weather Service that is expected to be in place through 10 a.m. Tuesday.