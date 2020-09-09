SeaWorld releases ‘Berni Stranders’ the sea turtle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A sea turtle, named Berni Stranders, is back in the ocean after several wildlife experts and volunteer groups came together to help him.

Berni, an Olive ridley sea turtle, was found stranded and cold stunned a year ago in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

SeaWorld said as turtles are slow to move, they are also slow to recover. A team from Ocean Wise, Vancouver Aquarium and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service assisted in his recovery and the company Turtles Fly Too flew Berni down to San Diego.

Berni was given a clean bill of health and outfitted with a tracking device. FOX 5 joined SeaWorld’s rescue team Tuesday off the coast of San Diego as Berni was returned to his home in the ocean.