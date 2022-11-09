SeaWorld San Diego is offering free admission and patriotic tributes for U.S. veterans and active duty servicemembers Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is offering free admission and patriotic tributes for U.S. veterans and active duty servicemembers this weekend, according to a press release.

Complimentary one-day admission will be offered to those who served and those who are currently serving in the armed forces, along with up to three family members, as part of SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor program.

From Nov. 11 through Nov. 13 the amusement park will hold a daily flag ceremony, offer live music and more to honor Veterans Day. The release said a Field of Honor will also be created in front of Nautilus Pavilion with over 1,000 American flags to represent local veterans and their families.

Also on the agenda, SeaWorld will be recognizing veterans and their service at Orca Encounter and Dolphin Adventures presentations all weekend long.

“SeaWorld San Diego has the greatest respect for our service men and women who have sacrificed for our country, and this annual celebration is one of many ways that we show our appreciation throughout the year,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. “We appreciate all that our military and veterans do and have done for our nation, and we are celebrating them with this special tribute. We hope they are able to enjoy the special offerings we have for them during this event with their friends and family.”

U.S. military veterans, retirees and armed forces must register online in advance and verify their proof of service through the ID.me qualification process.

The event will kick off with a fireworks demonstration to honor Veterans Day on Friday.