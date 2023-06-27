SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld’s popular “Electric Eel” rollercoaster has been temporarily shut-down after a person was injured on the ride, California safety regulators said.

A spokesperson for the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA)’s Amusement Parks and Tramways unit told FOX 5 that they received reports of the injury involving the ride on Friday, June 9, prompting an investigation into the incident.

SeaWorld was subsequently asked to shut down the ride while Cal/OSHA teams determine what happened and evaluate the safety of the rollercoaster.

According to Cal/OSHA, this probe could take up to six months. The Electric Eel will remain closed until the agency declares that the ride is safe to be reopened.

Details surrounding the incident have not been disclosed by authorities. The extent of the injury that prompted the shutdown has also not been detailed.

The Electric Eel is one of SeaWorld’s most popular rides, featuring a drop from heights of 150 feet while traveling both forwards and backwards at speeds as high as 60 miles per hour.

“As if anything less was expected from a SeaWorld San Diego roller coaster, Electric Eel is 853 feet of pure excitement,” the ride description reads on the theme park’s website.

FOX 5 reached out to SeaWorld, but they declined to comment on the ride closure.