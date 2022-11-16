SAN DIEGO — A campaign to stop gun violence and acts of violence out on the streets is now in effect throughout San Diego.

It’s called the Season of Peace and was created by a ministry within the Charity Apostolic Church.

On Wednesday morning, outside of the city administration building, Bishop Cornelius Bowser was joined by some San Diego city leaders, including District Attorney Summer Stephan and members of the community who have been directly affected by gun violence.

The mission of Season of Peace, which is enacted several times a year, is to intervene in the life of our youth and adults who are in gangs or who may be involved in violent activities.



During the holiday season, there will be certain activities and events planned throughout the city to help community members facilitate the dialogue needed to assist in preventing violence.