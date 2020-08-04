Searchers locate amphibious tank with bodies aboard off San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO — An undersea search-and-rescue vessel has located the amphibious assault vehicle that sank last week during an ocean training mission near San Clemente Island and confirmed the presence of human remains aboard, according to Marine Corps officials.

The Navy “has expedited the movement of assets” to recover the bodies of the eight Marines and sailor killed in the accident and raise the AAV, according to a statement from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that flags at the state Capitol be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of the victims.

“Jennifer and I were heartbroken to learn of the loss of nine service members in an accident off San Clemente Island,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday morning. “It is a painful reminder of the sacrifice of members of our armed forces, who put their lives on the line for us. We stand united in mourning with their families and fellow Marines and sailors.”

In the early afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss” of the young servicemen.

“Our prayers are with their families,” the president tweeted. “I thank them for the brave service their loved ones gave to our nation.”

The amphibious troop-transport vehicle was en route to a waiting ship about 80 miles west of Encinitas when it foundered for unknown reasons about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

Seven members of the Camp Pendleton-based crew survived the accident. Medics took two of them to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where both were admitted in critical status. One was upgraded to stable condition as of Sunday night, Marine officials said.

The other five rescued Marines received clean bills of health and returned to their units.

Pronounced dead at the scene of the accident was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez of New Braunfels, Texas. Perez, 20, was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The 15th MEU, I MEF and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group searched in vain for nearly two days for more survivors or their bodies, finally concluding the operation Saturday after 40 hours of scanning some 1,325 square miles of ocean.