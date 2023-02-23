SAN DIEGO — Ten search warrants have been unsealed that are related to sex assault allegations made by a young woman against several SDSU football players.

No criminal charges have been filed stemming from what happened at an off-campus Halloween party in October 2021, including rape allegations against former punter Matt Araiza.

The unsealing was the result of requests to Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Fraser by several media outlets, including FOX 5. The warrants, from the San Diego Police Department, are hundreds of pages long and contain several redactions.

Detectives with various SDPD units targeted social media platforms and cell phone companies. They included Google, where they asked for specific search information. Several Snapchat accounts looking for videos and chat messages involving the then 17-year-old woman at the center of the alleged incident. Investigators also wanted T-Mobile and Verizon to provide voicemails, texts, emails, video calls and digital information from several parties.

Authorities also asked Instagram for photos, video files and messages. A warrant sought to get texts, email, iMessages and videos from Apple. Detectives also requested passwords, photos, videos and messages from Facebook.

In the end, no evidence of the alleged assault was found in any of the accounts.

The warrants do recount what the victim says happened on the night in question and in the days afterwards. They also show that SDPD had detectives do undercover surveillance on the three SDSU players during their investigation.

Araiza says he’s innocent of allegations made by the woman in a civil lawsuit, saying that any contact between them was consensual.