Search warrant leads to 3-hour standoff, weapons seizure

Deputies took a man into custody on Tuesday after a 3-hour SWAT standoff in Alpine. They shared these photos of weapons found inside the home. Photo: San Diego Sheriff’s Department

ALPINE, Calif. — Deputies took a man into custody on Tuesday after a search warrant led to a 3-hour standoff in Alpine.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the warrant stemmed from an incident on Jan. 25, when deputies got reports of a man firing a gun in the 4600 block of Park Lane. Investigators learned 40-year-old Joshua Havins lives at the home.

Deputies say Havins is a felon on probation, which prohibits him from owning or possessing firearms under California law.

When deputies got to Havins’ home around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve the warrant, Havins refused to come out. The department said crisis negotiators tried to talk with Havins but he didn’t respond. He walked out of the house around 10:30 a.m. and deputies took him into custody.

While searching the home, the department said investigators found several firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Havins was booked at the San Diego Central Jail on numerous gun-related charges.