JULIAN, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a missing hiker at Three Sisters Falls in Julian.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Julian Sheriff’s Substation received a call for help just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say two people were swimming at the middle level of the falls when one went underwater and did not resurface.

Deputies, CAL FIRE San Diego crews and volunteers with Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the area to look for the missing 27-year-old man. A San Diego Sheriff Special Enforcement Detail (ASTREA) helicopter also helped with the search, SDSO confirmed.

A search operation was conducted around the waterfalls until sunset. According to authorities, the darkness and amount of water flowing into the waterfalls made it too dangerous to continue with the search.

The dam that feeds water to Three Sisters Falls, which is controlled by the Helix Water District, was shut off to decrease the water flow just before 8 p.m. Friday. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Three Sisters Falls trail until further notice.

The search for the missing man resumed around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to SDSO. Involved in the search is deputies with the Alpine Sheriff’s Station and Julian Sheriff’s Substation, an ASTREA helicopter crew, CAL FIRE San Diego crews, U.S. Forest Service officials and SAR volunteers.

The Sheriff’s Volunteer Dive Unit has also been called and SDSO says they are preparing to help with the search.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.