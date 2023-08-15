SAN DIEGO — Corrections officials are searching for an incarcerated man who walked away Tuesday from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego County.

Rosario Castro, 40, was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Care Facility in Chula Vista while visiting on an approved community pass, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a news release.

Castro, who was sentenced in February of 2020 to serve four years for carjacking and vehicle theft second striker, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 218 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, per CDCR. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Castro or knows where he is was asked to call law enforcement, 911 or Program Manager Michael Hagemann at 213-200-9771.

According to CDCR, the prison has apprehended 99% of all incarcerated people who have left and adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission.