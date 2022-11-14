SAN DIEGO — A search is underway for a missing at-risk boy that was last seen Sunday at SeaWorld San Diego, the San Diego Police Department said.

Angel Rodas-Ramirez, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday during a trip to the theme park with his high school band.

The teen reportedly took his clothing but left his cell phone behind, according to police. He was last seen wearing black pants with a white shirt with a Valley Center High School logo on it.

Rodas-Ramirez is described as a standing at five feet, five inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered at-risk due to a short-term memory loss condition that would prevent him from knowing how to get home or to his last locations, SDPD said.

Anyone with information on the missing boy’s location was asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or their northern juvenile services office at 858-552-1711.