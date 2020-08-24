Search underway after panga boat lands in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are searching for a group of people who hopped off a small boat after it came to shore at Stonesteps Beach.

CBP spokesperson Wendy Lee said the panga boat came ashore around 10:30 a.m. Monday right in front of lifeguards in Encinitas. After Border Patrol was called, agents found 13 life jackets on the boat.

A search was underway in the area surrounding Stonesteps Beach as agents tried to track down a group of people who ran from the boat.

“Unfortunately sometimes migrants are put on these panga boats without a life vest,” Lee said. “Smugglers don’t care anymore … They land wherever they want to. In this case, right in front of the lifeguards.”

Border Patrol said agents are seeing an increase in panga boats coming ashore in the area.

CBP agents found 13 life jackets onboard a small panga boat that came to shore in Encinitas Monday. Photo: Onscene.tv

A panga boat carrying 13 people landed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas Monday. Border Patrol agents are now searching for the 13 people who reportedly ran off when the boat landed. Photo: Onscene.tv

