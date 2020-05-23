Search on for arsonist who torched abandoned restaurant

Just after 2 p.m. on May 16, a fire erupted behind Jumping Turtle Bar and Grill in the 1600 block of Capalina Road. (Credit: San Diego Crime Stoppers)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Friday to identify a man suspected of setting fire to an abandoned restaurant in San Marcos.

Just after 2 p.m. on May 16, a fire erupted behind Jumping Turtle Bar and Grill in the 1600 block of Capalina Road. A witness reported seeing someone running from the scene.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and are investigating it as arson.

The man was described as white and in his late teens or early 20s with black hair. He was wearing a floral face mask and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Bomb Arson Unit at 619-550-8158 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580–8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that. leads to an arrest in the case.