SAN DIEGO — The mega redevelopment of San Diego’s central Embarcadero, including Seaport Village, will now go before an environmental review which is required by the California Environmental Quality Act.

After that process, the Port Commissioners will vote to decide if they want to go forward with the $3.5 billion project.

Wednesday’s presentation took into consideration changes the developer, 1HWY1, was asked to make.

The project is six years in the making and if approved, will stretch from Seaport Village and follows the coast from Embarcadero Marina Park North to the G Street Mole, just south of the USS Midway Museum. It will include 16 acres of parks and open space, 2,058 hotel rooms spread across seven properties, 230,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, new piers and marinas creating room for 158 boat slips, an event center, a 225,000 square-foot blue-tech office campus with an ocean sciences school, a commercial fishing facility, aquarium and more than 2,100 parking spaces.



Representatives from the fishing industry support the project but still have reservations. Tanner Saraspe comes from a third generation fishing family and says she has yet to see a phasing plan that is not going to inhibit operations at the G Street Mole.

“There’s been conversation about this underground parking structure on the mole and we just don’t see how our operations will be able to continue during that demolition process and the rebuild,” Saraspe said.



Others say the project is just too massive and will never get the support of the Coastal Commission. Deborah Cushman has spoken out against project multiple times over the last six years.

“They have these digital media boards that are going to be wrapping a number of these buildings it’s going to make it look like L.A. Live or a small Times Square. They originally had 2,000 spaces for the much smaller program, now they still have 2,000 spaces for twice as many hotel rooms and a five times larger event center,” Cushman said.