Elo-Rivera elected as new City Council president

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council Monday elected Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera as council president, ousting Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell from the role she has held for the past year.

The 8-1 vote — with Campbell the sole dissenter — put Elo-Rivera in the new position immediately after the vote was taken. The council president sets the council’s agenda and runs its meetings.

Elo-Rivera represents San Diego’s District 9, stretching from the College Area and Kensington in the north to Mountain View and Southcrest in the south. He said he believes the role of council president is to ensure San Diegans are being governed well, responsibly, and that all residents have access to the city’s resources.

The vote for a new president was scheduled, but Elo-Rivera’s name was somewhat of a surprise, even among council members.

Councilman Raul Campillo — who counts the new council president among his personal friends — was so surprised he asked to delay his vote so he could hear Elo-Rivera’s pitch as to what approach he would take to the job.

Campbell was voted into the position over Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe by a 5-4 margin in December 2020. She then spent the last year dealing with not only the city’s difficulties in the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but also a failed effort to recall her.

The San Diego City Council, like all local government bodies in California, is officially nonpartisan.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.