CARLSBAD, Calif. – On Thursday, officials at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch announced that the “Sea of Sunflowers” display is now in full bloom and open to the public.

The sunflowers, which are the newest addition to the Flower Fields, take up five acres on the North County property and are filled with flowers of all colors, shapes, and sizes, including some standing as tall as 12 feet.

Along with the gorgeous sunflowers, visitors will find more than 50 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers spread out over 50 acres. Additionally, Flower Fields officials say that food vendors this year include Pizza Trolley, Strawberry Shack, Sweet Swirls, The Lemonade Stand and Kettle Kernels. Live performances will be held each Saturday and Sunday through May 8, which is included in the cost of admission.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes are also available. The flower fields are open through Sunday, May 8 and all tickets must be purchased online, ahead of time, and can be ordered HERE.

If you are looking to get a sun-sational picture, Flower Fields officials recommend a mid-week trip to avoid heavy crowds on the weekends.