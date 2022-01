SAN DIEGO — A sea lion was spotted on a San Diego highway Friday morning, and SeaWorld was called to rescue it.

The sighting was reported at 9:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of state Route 94, east of state Route 15 in the Mount Hope neighborhood, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

SeaWorld crew members arrived to rescue the animal using a net and loaded it into a truck.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

A sea lion was found on a San Diego highway Friday morning. (Credit: Ana Ramirez / San Diego Union-Tribune)

