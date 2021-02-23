2 districts reveal plans to reopen schools mid-April

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified School District says it plans to reopen schools and bring back all grade levels in mid-April.

The district said the reopening plan is contingent on San Diego County dropping back into the state’s less-restrictive Red Tier and the county providing vaccines for teachers.

SDUSD President Richard Barrera said the district came up with an April 12 target date after being told by county officials that vaccinations would open up for school staff and other essential workers as soon as Monday, March 1.

Teachers and staff would come back the week of April 5, and students who wish to attend school in-person would return the following week.

Students will be able to continue distance learning if families prefer to keep them at home, the district said. All families will be asked to share their preferences in a survey to be distributed later this month.

The Encinitas Union School District also revealed plans Tuesday to bring kindergarten through 6th grade students back five days per week on April 12.

“The case rates and county indicators have been increasingly optimistic as they have demonstrated a dramatic reduction in transmissions in the last few weeks. It seems evident that the red tier is imminent and rather than waiting for that particular marker, we felt strongly that all trends and data point to a safe return to 5 days per week when all necessary adjustments for changes in guidance for 4 feet distancing between student desks are met,” the district said.

