SDSU to shift most in-person classes to virtual starting next week

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University plans to shift the majority of in-person classes to virtual instruction for the remainder of the fall semester starting next week amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county, university officials said Tuesday.

University faculty are being encouraged to start teaching classes online by Friday with all classes expected to be virtual no later than Nov. 25, officials said in a letter to the SDSU community. The university hopes by restricting the number of people returning to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday, it will help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Students are encouraged to be in touch with their respective faculty members for additional direction,” the letter reads.

Some SDSU classes resumed limited in-person learning last month nearly six weeks after the university made the call to move all classes online.

To date, the university has reported 1,344 confirmed virus cases and 89 probable cases.

Starting Friday, no in-person research will be permitted for freshmen, sophomores and volunteers for the rest of the semester. Juniors, seniors and graduate students enrolled in research credit or working as research employees will be permitted to continue, according to SDSU.

The university also is urging students to fill out an online survey to share their post-Thanksgiving housing plans. According to responses already received, SDSU expects that many students already were planning to remain home after Thanksgiving for the final weeks of the fall semester.

“We must continue to take careful steps to ensure the safety and well-being not only of our students, faculty and staff, but also our family members and communities,” officials said.