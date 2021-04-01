SDSU to hold spring commencement in-person at Petco Park

People pass Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners was scheduled to be played Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Bring your ballgloves, grads.

San Diego State University on Thursday announced it will hold its 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in-person at Petco Park. Ceremonies are scheduled for May 25-27, and allow graduating students and a limited number of guests to attend, the university’s commencement committee said.

SDSU also plans to offer a livestream of ceremonies held at the Padres’ home ballpark as well as a virtual ceremony for students unable to attend the in-person event.

Registration is required for students participating in the Petco Park ceremonies, the committee said.

Students are expected to receive more information on the registration process as well as on tickets and guest details in an April 12 email. All in attendance are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, according to the committee.

Others in the area also are making plans for graduation.

The University of San Diego plans to allow limited attendance for its in-person ceremonies at Torero Stadium for members of the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes. UC San Diego is planning for a virtual ceremony to be held in June, though the university is monitoring public health conditions to permit “an in-person experience of some sort.”

SDSU’s commencement schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 25

9 a.m., College of Education

2 p.m., College of Sciences

Wednesday, May 26

8 a.m., College of Arts and Letters

1 p.m., College of Engineering

5:30 p.m., Fowler College of Business

Thursday, May 27

9 a.m., College of Health and Human Services

2 p.m., College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts