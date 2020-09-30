SDSU to allow limited number of in-person classes starting Oct. 12

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo people walk on campus at San Diego State University, in San Diego. California State University, the country’s largest four-year-public university system, said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, that classes at its 23 campuses will stay primarily online when the next term begins in January due to expected increases in coronavirus cases later this year. “This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time,” Chancellor Timothy White said in a message to CSU’s faculty, staff and 480,000 undergraduate students. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University will begin allowing a limited number of classes to resume in-person Oct. 12, a move which brings back about 2,100 students to campus, the university said Tuesday.

Most of the classes are upper-level or graduate-level courses determined by university leaders to be “essential” for students to complete degree programs and prepare for careers, according to the university. Students taking classes in person will be required to be tested for coronavirus “at least every 14 days,” part of an expansion of SDSU’s surveillance testing plan announced this month.

As of Tuesday, SDSU has recorded 1,080 cases — including 1,036 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases — of the virus since the fall semester began Aug. 24, county public health data shows.

“These courses cannot be fully carried out in the virtual space due to equipment use, off-campus research or clinical requirements, or because of accreditation or licensing requirements,” SDSU said in a letter signed by university President Adela de la Torre and Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa.

A complete list of classes held in-person is scheduled to be published Wednesday on the university registrar’s website. The vast majority of remaining classes will continue virtually, per SDSU.

“Like colleges and universities across the nation, we face the challenge of maintaining our core mission while protecting public health during a pandemic,” the letter said. “To be clear: this mission is education, and it must continue. Our ongoing plan for virtual instruction as the default for the vast majority of courses is aligned with those of peer universities nationwide.”