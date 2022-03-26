SAN DIEGO – One San Diego State University student has a few reasons to celebrate today after winning big on “Wheel of Fortune.”

SDSU sophomore Ashtyn Mueller took the top spot during the show’s Thursday night episode- part of an ongoing “college week” series, winning more than $55,000, a brand-new Mini Cooper, and a trip to Mexico. Mueller beat out competitors from Louisiana State University and the University of Washington, making it all the way to the bonus round- which she successfully figured out.

The Aztec sophomore recently sat down with SDSU’s news service to talk about what it meant to win the show, as well as what she plans to do with her winnings.

“I am so excited about the prizes that I won on the show! The trip I won is for an all-inclusive resort in the Riviera Maya, and I have never been to Mexico, so that will be very memorable with my family. The Mini Cooper Countryman is such a great car, I can’t wait to start driving it around sunny San Diego,” Mueller said in an interview with the SDSU NewsCenter.

Mueller’s appearance also created a conversation on campus as peers and staff members watched on in excitement, including her boss at the Aztec Recreation Center, Vicki Greene.

“We were all anxious to watch the show as Ashtyn was so good about keeping everything a secret,” said Greene.

A secret that the sophomore had to keep for several weeks.

“It was so difficult to not tell my family or friends about the show’s results before it aired! I filmed at the beginning of March, so thankfully it was only about three weeks of secret-keeping,” Mueller told NewsCenter. “While it did feel like a never-ending three weeks, I knew that they would be so excited and surprised if they found out during the actual airing of the episode. It was so special to see their reactions and celebrate with my closest family and friends!”

Mueller is currently pursuing a degree as an English major with a special focus on linguistics.