SDSU stay-at-home order set to expire Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is expected to lift its stay-at-home order Monday. The school implemented the measure Sept. 5 after a spike in coronavirus cases among students.

The school reported more COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the total past 600 since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

“I know a lot of people that have gotten it within my dorm. I know some people that aren’t exactly reporting it,” freshman Sierra Chabola said.

She’s among students who have seen many changes on campus in the few weeks since they’ve been back at school. All of the university’s in-person classes, which SDSU said make up 7% of all courses, were moved online. Aztec football and other athletic events have also been put on pause because of the spike in cases.

“Part of coming here was to have the D1 sport experience and have a big football team and basketball team,” Chabola said. “So it’s been hard not like being able to go out to the tailgates and games and just meeting people that way.”

Other students including freshman Steven Nikolov said they are doing what they can to follow the coronavirus guidelines.

“I know some people are very paranoid about it. I’m the person not to be that paranoid,” Nikolov said.

SDSU’s stay-at-home order is officially scheduled to expire Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. FOX 5 asked school leaders Sunday if they plan to extend it. We are waiting for a response.