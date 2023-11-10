SAN DIEGO — A video that appeared to show two people taking down flyers of Israeli hostages at San Diego State University went viral on Friday, prompting school officials to respond.

The video was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night by the New York-based nonprofit advocacy group, StopAntisemitism.

The organization has documented similar incidents of people pulling down flyers affixed to lamp posts and other public-facing surfaces that depict those kidnapped by Hamas during the group’s brutal incursion into Israel on Oct. 7.

In their post about the SDSU incident, the organization said that the individuals were “ripping down” such flyers. It is unknown if the people involved are students at the university.

SDSU officials responded to the video in a subsequent post on X Friday afternoon, saying that they were aware of it and are investigating the incident.

“The reported actions do not align with the university’s principles and may violate CSU anti-discrimination policies,” the university said. “SDSU does not tolerate instances of harassment, discrimination or acts of violence targeting individuals based on their background and encourages all to uphold our Principles of Community and core values.”

SDSU added that community members are encouraged to report “incidents of concern” through the campus’ InclusiveSDSU portal.

The video shared by StopAntisemitism is just one of hundreds showing similar incidents that have clogged social media in recent weeks, as tensions rise amid Israel’s ground invasion and mounting Palestinian deaths due to continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized those protesting the Israeli government’s response to the Hamas attack by discarding posters and other flyers showing those who are still being held hostage in a statement posted to X.

“For the past month, the families of those who have been taken hostage have lived in agony,” she said. “Tearing down pictures of their loved ones – who are being held hostage by Hamas – is wrong and hurtful.”

As of Nov. 10, Palestinian officials say that death toll in the besieged enclave surpassed 11,000 people since the onset of the conflict, with thousands more injured or displaced for their homes.

Meanwhile, about 1,200 people in Israel have died — nearly all in the initial Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli officials. Hamas is also believed to have over 240 hostages in Gaza. Four people that were kidnapped have since been released, and one has been rescued.

Pro-Palestinian groups, including some individuals depicted in the videos posted to social media, have voiced increasing frustrated over the U.S.’s stalwart support of Israel and the slow flow of international aid into Gaza while conditions have become increasingly dire for civilians.

The World Health Organization on Friday said that about 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital that stopped operations after a reported Israeli airstrike in the area.

Earlier this week, White House officials said that Israel agreed to four-hour daily pauses in fighting to help with the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza — something that U.S. security officials have said could be “useful” in helping further hostage release negotiations.

Associated Press contributed to this report.