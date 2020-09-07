SDSU reports new COVID-19 cases amid stay at home order

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University says additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the total probable and confirmed cases to 286.
The new cases come as the university has a “stay at home” order in place for students living on and off campus. The order asking students to stay at their homes except for essential needs is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
SDSU said it continues to urge all students and employees to:
- Avoid gatherings of any type, including through the weekends. This is critical for individual and community health.
- If you are currently in isolation or quarantine, continue to do so. Breaking isolation or quarantine may put the health of others at risk.
- If you have been in close contact with anyone who is ill or tested positive for COVID-19, prioritize getting tested as soon as possible.
- Wear a facial covering, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
SDSU announced Sept. 2 that the university would halt in-person classes, citing the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases among students.
The university has also hired private security to look for students on campus who aren’t following COVID-19 guidelines. Read more here.