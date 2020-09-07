SDSU reports new COVID-19 cases amid stay at home order

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University says additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the total probable and confirmed cases to 286.

The new cases come as the university has a “stay at home” order in place for students living on and off campus. The order asking students to stay at their homes except for essential needs is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

SDSU said it continues to urge all students and employees to:

Avoid gatherings of any type, including through the weekends. This is critical for individual and community health.

If you are currently in isolation or quarantine, continue to do so. Breaking isolation or quarantine may put the health of others at risk.

If you have been in close contact with anyone who is ill or tested positive for COVID-19, prioritize getting tested as soon as possible.

Wear a facial covering, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

SDSU announced Sept. 2 that the university would halt in-person classes, citing the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases among students.

The university has also hired private security to look for students on campus who aren’t following COVID-19 guidelines. Read more here.