SDSU reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 among students

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Monday that 13 additional students have tested positive for COVID-19.

SDSU said the majority of the cases involve students who live off campus and none attended any in-person classes.

Three cases involved students who live on-campus at Zapotec, Villa Alvarado Apartments and South Campus Plaza North, the university said.

Two students have been moved to a designated isolation room, per SDSU COVID-19 protocol. The other student was already isolating away from campus. All are recovering well, the university said.

The 13 new cases come after the university announced four cases last week. The university has since hired a private security company to look for COVID-19 policy violations on campus.

FOX 5 talked with Dr. Luke Wood, vice president of student affairs at the university, Sunday. He said the private security firm will patrol campus and the area surrounding it.

Once information from the private security company is passed on to his office, further disciplinary action will be taken.

“We do a direct followup and the range of what that followup could vary from — notices to suspensions even expulsions in extreme cases,” Wood said. Read the full story.