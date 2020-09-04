SDSU reports 120 new cases of COVID-19 among students

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University is reporting an additional 120 cases of COVID-19 among students.

The university sent out a news release Friday saying the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the additional 120 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases within San Diego State University’s on- and off-campus student population. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases within SDSU’s student population to 184 since Aug. 24.

The university said the county is investigating multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases within the university among students. This includes a previously announced off-campus outbreak on Sept. 2.

Among the cases, 14 distinct groups have been identified within different locations. Some of the groups may be determined to be outbreaks. None of the cases under investigation are related to on-campus educational activities, including classes or labs.

The university said since the start of the fall 2020 semester, no known cases have been reported among SDSU faculty, staff, visitor or vendor populations.

Immediate Actions

In addition to pausing in-person instruction, SDSU is identifying individuals and groups not in compliance with established policies and guidelines.

To date, SDSU has issued more than 457 violations in response to university COVID-19 policy violations. As a reminder, consequences for violation of university COVID-19 policies can range up to suspension and, in an extreme case, expulsion.

As we enter the Labor Day weekend, the university is asking everyone to avoid gatherings. SDSU will continue actively monitoring the on campus and nearby communities for non-compliance.

The university has further increased patrols through their established contract with Elite Security. The patrols will now occur on both weekdays and weekends. The county’s COVID-19 compliance team will also meet with SDSU to discuss best practices.

All members of the SDSU undergraduate community who have attended gatherings or think they may have been exposed to the virus are urged to follow public health best practices.

“SDSU undergrads need to stay home within their living units this weekend and help us stop the spread within your campus community,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “If you have been to parties and social events, you need to get tested, now. And isolate until you get results.”

The university said other public health practices students should follow include:

Wearing face coverings

Maintaining social distancing

Avoid all gatherings outside the household

Practice good hygiene

Testing Available, Options Expanding

Those who have been in close contact with anyone who is ill or is known have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to arrange getting tested as soon as possible, the university said.

Earlier this week, the County added 100 test appointments to its drive-up SDSU coronavirus testing site, located in parking lot 17B at 6200 Alvarado Road. HHSA is offering 400 tests per day through Saturday as part of its increased testing efforts. The location will close and reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8, as a no-appointment, walk-up site offering 500 tests a day, Monday through Friday.

The San Diego Tubman-Chavez Community Center, located at 415 Euclid Ave., the next nearest testing location to campus, offers no-appointment testing seven days a week.

Information about other County testing sites is available at 211sandiego.org or by calling 2-1-1.

Students continue to seek testing at the university’s Student Health Services (SHS) Testing Booth as well as various testing sites across San Diego County. SHS and HHSA continue to work together to cross reference positive test results of those who have reported an SDSU-affiliation. The SHS Case Assessment Team, upon receiving confirmation of a positive test, immediately contact the individual and any direct contacts.

To date, confirmed SDSU-related cases are reporting an average 4.5 contacts each, about double the typical number reported.

“We really applaud the cooperation our investigators are receiving from the majority of students who have tested positive,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, the County’s medical director of epidemiology.

For Students

In addition to dialing 2-1-1, students who become ill are asked to contact their medical providers and stay home.

Students may also contact Student Health Services by calling 619-594-4325 (Monday through Friday) or the Nurse Call Line by calling 858-225-3105 (after hours and during weekends and holidays). Testing is available by appointment only. Online scheduling is available through HealtheConnect, our secure online health portal.