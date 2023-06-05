SAN DIEGO — Tuesday marks 60 years since the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy delivered San Diego State University’s commencement speech in front of about 30,000 people.

The historic event took place on June 6, 1963 at what was then the Aztec Bowl.

President Kennedy, the youngest man elected to the office, was awarded the first honorary doctoral degree given by an California State University campus. He accepted the opportunity to speak after a letter from Associated Students President Bob Weir asking him to consider giving the commencement speech.

“As a nation, we have no deeper concern, no older commitment and no higher interest than a strong, sound and free system of education for all. In fulfilling this obligation to ourselves and our children, we provide for the future of our nation-and for the future of freedom,” President Kennedy said during the commencement.

President Kennedy’s visit to SDSU in 1963 also included a stop at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD).

Later that year on November 22, 1963, President Kennedy was killed by an assasin’s bullets while his motorcade made its way through Dallas, Texas. He was the youngest to die as president.

President Kennedy was notably known for his strong advocacy for civil rights and social justice.