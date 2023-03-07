SAN DIEGO — A San Diego State professor who had recently been diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia died over the weekend, the university announced Tuesday.

Dr. Michael J. Buono, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences, was identified as the individual who was exposed to the bacteria, which prompted a temporary closure of one of the school’s buildings in mid-February.

He died from the disease on Saturday.

In a statement announcing Buono’s passing, school officials honored his 40 years as a member of the Aztec community and the contributions he made as an educator.

SDSU notified the campus of a Legionella exposure on Feb. 14, however, the name of the individual affected was not disclosed. In the statement Tuesday, officials said they withheld the information due to employee confidentiality.

The initial report indicated that the individual was quarantined from campus and recovering, prior to the announcement of Buono’s death.

It is still not known at this time how Buono was exposed to the bacteria, however, it is commonly found in freshwater environments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Buono graduated with his Ph.D in Animal Physiology from the University of Arizona, before starting as an assistant professor with SDSU in 1982. During his tenure at the university, he led the Kasch Exercise Physiology Laboratory and the Rees-Stealy Research Foundation Laboratory. He also served as a physiology instructor for the physician assistant program at the Naval School of Health Science.

“As an educator, I value creative thinking almost as much as content mastery. I want students to value their own ability to think creatively, and I encourage them to use novel ways to demonstrate their knowledge,” the university said he wrote regarding his teaching philosophy.

“Many of us benefited from his stories, humor, and the countless ways he showed us the importance of community and connection. Dr. Buono had a special gift of brightening your day every time you saw him,” the university said. “Dr. Buono’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time, but has allowed us to share this information with our campus community as so many of us come together to honor his significant impact and legacy at SDSU.”