SDSU plans to hold in-person commencement this spring

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University plans to hold spring commencement ceremonies in person in May at an off-campus, outdoor venue, the university announced Friday.

In a letter to SDSU graduates, the university’s commencement committee said the option will be available to both graduates and guests depending on state and local public health guidelines. The university also expects to offer a virtual graduation option this spring.

If unable to host an in-person commencement as planned, an alternative drive-through ceremony — dubbed a “CARmencement” — will instead be held, the committee said.

“Over the past several months, the SDSU Commencement Committee has conducted multiple student focus groups and surveyed our future graduates,” the committee wrote in the letter. “A majority of students have expressed a preference for an in-person event while others preferred virtual. We are committed to providing you with both options.”

Details including on the type of event, guest policies and the location of venues are expected to be shared with graduates no later than April 1, according to the letter. More information on the commencement for SDSU Imperial Valley students is expected to be released next week.

The university’s commencement schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 25

9 a.m., College of Education

2 p.m., College of Sciences

Wednesday, May 26

8 a.m., College of Arts and Letters

1 p.m., College of Engineering

5:30 p.m., Fowler College of Business

Thursday, May 27

9 a.m., College of Health and Human Services

2 p.m., College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts