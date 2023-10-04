SAN DIEGO — Seven fraternities at San Diego State have been placed on an interim suspension, university officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The measure is a temporary hold that requires all organization activities to pause until the university conducts an investigation, according to SDSU’s Office of the Dean of Students.

The suspension impacts half of the 14 chapters in the Interfraternity Council including: Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, and Delta Sigma Phi.

All were placed on the interim suspension regarding “alleged violations of the Student Organization Code of Conduct” during the current school year, SDSU officials said. However, none have been sanctioned at this time.

“Interim suspensions are put into place as part of an effort to address behavioral concerns within a recognized student organization while the concerns are investigated,” the office added. “SDSU prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and takes reports of alleged misconduct seriously.”

No details were immediately available about what the allegations are that prompted the suspension or the exact timing of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.