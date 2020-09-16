County reports 264 new virus cases as region nears more restrictions

SAN DIEGO — Representatives for San Diego State University have joined county public health officials for an update on the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the university’s growing outbreak and its threat to move San Diego back in to a higher level of virus restrictions.

Health officials reported 264 new COVID-19 infections and six additional deaths from the virus, raising the region’s totals to 43,445 cases and 748 deaths.

The county is seeing an uptick in cases that could shut down some recently reopened businesses. The average number of reported daily cases in California has been falling for weeks, but virus cases in San Diego have been trending higher and are now above statewide averages.

One likely factor is the more than 600 reported cases reported at San Diego State University, and some county officials have asked the governor’s office not to count the school’s cases toward the threshold for more restrictions.

That appears unlikely, however, as when posed the question in his own news conference Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said “the answer is no.”

