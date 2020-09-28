SDSU launches virtual ‘Aztecs Rock Hunger’ campaign to combat food insecurity

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University’s Aztecs Rock Hunger campaign returned Monday in a virtual format to help combat food insecurity on campus and across San Diego County.

The university-wide campaign, led by SDSU Associated Students, takes place through Oct. 18 and works in partnership with The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

“All food collected will provide food assistance to economically distressed families, students and seniors impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said James Floros, food bank president and CEO. “On behalf of those we serve, we honor this amazing decade-long partnership with SDSU and its support for our vital mission in the community.”

According to the 2019 San Diego County Food Insecurity Report, of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day, 177,000 of whom are children.

Additionally, the pandemic has increased the demand for food distribution. Prior to the pandemic, the San Diego Food Bank served 350,000 people each month. Since March, the number of people served monthly has spiked to nearly 600,000.

Since 2010, Aztecs Rock Hunger has raised 3.3 million pounds of food for the San Diego Food Bank. This year, the campaign hopes to raise 650,000 pounds of food through non-perishable food and monetary donations. Every $1 donation can purchase six pounds of food.

“Food insecurity is an issue that’s extremely prevalent not only on college campuses, but also in our San Diego community,” said Victor Penera, Associated Students’ vice president of financial affairs. “The pandemic has highlighted that food insecurity is not an issue unique to one demographic. It affects all of us.”

Aztecs Rock Hunger also assists SDSU students, with 20% of the monetary donations going directly to SDSU’s Economic Crisis Response Team. The team uses the donations to provide short-term and long-term aid to students experiencing a crisis — including food insecurity.

Since March, the university community has raised more than $75,000 for the response team to assist students impacted by the pandemic. In fall 2019, the team served about 200 students. This year, from March to September, it served 1,200 students.

A new event to increase participation — The Aztecs Rock Hunger Virtual 5K — will take place between Oct. 10-18. Participants may also donate at local businesses in the College Area.

Donations to the campaign can be made online at sdsu.edu/aztecsrockhunger.