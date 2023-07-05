YOSEMITE, Calif. — It’s all hands on deck at Yosemite National Park, where law enforcement and park rangers are searching for a recent San Diego State University graduate who’s gone missing.

Hayden Klemenok was on a group backpacking trip over the Fourth of July weekend when the unexpected happened in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall.

The National Park Service says it was reported that Klemenok entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction around 2 p.m. Sunday. Park officials say that was the last time he was seen.

This hike is considered to be a moderately challenging route with an elevation gain around 2,400 feet, according to Outside.

The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have seen Klemenok to contact the Yosemite National Park dispatch by phone at 209-379-1992 or by emailing YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov.

A family friend, Connie Zell, created a GoFundMe page highlighting the search efforts for Klemenok.

She wrote, “The efforts of law enforcement, the national park rangers, and Yosemite Search and Rescue Team are greatly appreciated, however, the outcome of Haydens whereabouts are presumed devastating.”

Zell says that the SDSU graduate’s parents are currently taking time off of work to help search for their son. She’s hoping the fundraiser can help ease some financial burdens during this difficult time.

“Hayden is a truly extraordinary young man who just recently graduated from SDSU with such a bright future ahead of him,” Zell noted. “We are all praying for a positive outcome.”