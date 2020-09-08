SDSU extends ‘stay at home’ order for students

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is extending a ‘stay at home’ order for students after 63 more cases of COVID-19 were reported to the university, bringing the total to 286 since Aug. 24.

SDSU sent a letter to students Monday saying the ‘stay at home’ order and COVID-19 advisory will stay in effect through Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

The letter says, “Even though the majority of students are following the general prevention guidance and university policies, we continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases among the student body … Given ongoing testing, and because of the earlier levels of reports before this weekend regarding gatherings and non-compliance with health policies, we anticipate more positive cases will soon be reported.”

The stay at home order was expected to end Sept. 8 after officials put it in place over the weekend.

Students living on campus are expected to stay at their residences except for essential needs including medical care, food and exercise. Students living off campus are asked to abide by the county and university advisories to remain home and avoid any gatherings.

Full letter to SDSU students:

Dear SDSU students,

We are pleased to share that we have seen significantly reduced activity in the College Area over this holiday weekend. We cannot underscore enough our appreciation for those who are following the public health guidelines. Thank you to those living on campus who are respecting the “Stay at Home”, and thank you for students living off campus who have been attentive to the COVID-19 Advisory currently in place.

With this message, we are providing an update, to include notice that the Stay at Home order and COVID-19 Advisory will remain in effect through Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

COVID-19 Update

Even though the majority of students are following the general prevention guidance and university policies, we continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases among the student body.

Based on yesterday’s update from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), an additional 63 positive cases within the on- and off-campus student population were confirmed. This brings our confirmed and probable case total among students to 286 since Aug. 24.

Given ongoing testing, and because of the earlier levels of reports before this weekend regarding gatherings and non-compliance with health policies, we anticipate more positive cases will soon be reported. There is often a delay between high risk behavior and new cases being identified. The number of cases is also likely to rise because close contact with others can spread infections very quickly, whether a person presents symptoms or not. Our hope, however, is that due to the strong reduction in off-campus gatherings and reduced contact because of the stay-at-home advisories, the rate of these new cases will slow by the week’s end.

For these reasons, we are continuing our proactive approach to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Stay at Home Order Extended



SDSU’s positive COVID-19 cases remain relatively low compared to some universities of our size across the nation. Some students who have tested positive have fully recovered and are no longer symptomatic. Also, SDSU has no reports of any hospitalizations as a result of any positive cases. However, the COVID-19 risk remains within our community, and researchers are still trying to understand potential rebound illness for those who have tested positive but have since recovered.

Because we must continue to ensure that our everyday behaviors help ensure individual health and community wellbeing and safety, SDSU is extending the Stay at Home order beyond Sept. 8. The order will now be in effect through Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

While the order is extended, the expectations are the same: Students living in on-campus housing are asked to primarily stay in their current residences except for essential needs, such as medical care, accessing meals, shopping for necessities such as food/meals and supplies, exercising outdoors (with facial coverings), and traveling for the purposes of work.

Students currently in isolation or quarantine must remain in compliance with guidelines provided by medical providers. We have received reports of a few students who are not complying, and this is unacceptable. For your own wellness and the health and safety of others, you must follow the direction you have received.

The Stay at Home order will be revisited and updated as necessary, and we are so proud of the thousands of students who have stepped up and are doing everything they can to protect themselves and their community.

Additional SDSU COVID-19 policies can be found on the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities site.

COVID-19 Advisory Extended for College Area



Just as the Stay at Home order was extended, SDSU has also extended the COVID-19 Advisory for students living in the College Area.

Students living off campus are asked to abide by the county and university advisories to remain home. The advisory extends beyond Sept. 8 and will remain in effect through Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Students living off campus are asked to continue to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Avoid gatherings, including those that are social in nature.

Reminders for All Students

Students, along with all members of our campus community, are encouraged to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Wear a facial covering. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Also, prioritize getting tested if you have been in close contact with someone who is ill or who has tested positive.

Students are also encouraged to complete daily health checks via Presence, or other health-screening applications.

If you test positive for COVID-19, please complete the COVID-19 Reporting Form, and abide by university isolation policies. You will not be reprimanded for reporting a positive case; in fact, doing so is the responsible thing to do. Further information regarding quarantining and isolation can be found on the quarantine and isolation page.

Also, we will not tolerate students who are not following the established orders and guidelines. Student policy details can be found on the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities site. Those who violate SDSU policies and public health orders will be referred for student discipline proceedings, which could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension and, in extreme circumstances, expulsion. To date, we are addressing more than 450 cases of students and organizations reportedly acting in ways that have posed risk to themselves and others in our community.

As we have shared before, SDSU is committed to ensuring that each of you can safely continue your education. If you have an ongoing or permanent need for WIFI, contact the Emergency Crisis Response Team. Also, SDSU COVID-19 information is online.

Thank You

We know that this can be both a frustrating and unsettling time.

Again, we thank you for taking this pandemic seriously. Thank you, also, for understanding that even if you do not have symptoms, or if you tested positive and are now well, that we must still maintain physical distance all the same, wear facial coverings, and engage in proper hygiene practices to protect each other. The increase in testing does not mean we are suddenly safe. Testing is only part of the solution. We can, however, remain safe and reduce the number of new cases through the actions we take every day. We’ve already seen great progress. Thank you.