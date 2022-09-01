SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University on Thursday confirmed its first case of Mpox in an off-campus student.

“This student has had limited access to campus and the exposure risk is low,” SDSU stated on its website. “The student is isolating off campus and recovering.”

The university’s Student Health Services and San Diego County are monitoring the case, according to school officials. Those who came into close contact with the non-residential student have already been identified and are being directly notified through contact tracing conducted by Student Health Services.

To lower your risk of infection, SDSU advises to do the following:

Avoid close contact with people who have a rash or lesions that look like MPX;

Avoid contact with objects and materials used by a person with MPX;

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.