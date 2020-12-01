SDSU cancels spring break over pandemic concerns

SAN DIEGO — Students at San Diego State University will not have a traditional spring break next semester.

The University Senate voted Tuesday to replace the 9-day spring holiday with multiple mini-breaks, referred to as “rest and recovery” days that will be scattered throughout the semester.

The decision came during a virtual meeting that was open only to SDSU students and those with an SDSU email address. Daily Aztec Editor-In-Chief Brenden Tuccinardi told FOX 5 that 44 votes were in favor of canceling spring break while 28 were against it. Seven senators abstained.

The four “rest and recovery” days are not enough to satisfy many students. Sophomore Erik Vaughn said he thinks a traditional spring break is important for students.

“I think it’s very important for their mental health and wellbeing during a stressful school year,” he said.

Freshman Julius Jackson said he and other students have already missed out on so many traditional college experiences this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he doesn’t want to miss out on spring break too.

“It’s a part of the experience, man,” Jackson said. “That’s what we come to college for. I mean, I’m coming for my education, don’t get me wrong. But let’s be real.”

Student leaders and San Diego County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten argue the decision will protect students by helping the university avoid an increase in COVID-19 cases. Students will not be required to attend class or turn in assignments on the designated “rest and recovery” days.

Students in the university’s School of Public Health Student Council showed their support for the altered spring break plans in a letter to the University Senate.