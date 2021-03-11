SDSU affirms support of Jewish community after anti-Semitic incidents

SAN DIEGO – University leaders at San Diego State released a show of support Thursday for its Jewish community following recent reports of anti-Semitic incidents on campus.

The university did not specify the incidents to which it was referring. But SDSU’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec, reported the response comes after anti-Semitic drawings — including ones with swastikas — were found on exterior walls of a residence hall, prompting a hate incident investigation.

Three officials including J. Luke Wood, the university’s vice president of student affairs and campus diversity, said both speech and use of anti-Semitic imagery “are reprehensible and counter to the environment we support at SDSU.”

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community as we work to build a more inclusive environment for all,” the statement reads.

Other letter signers include Jessica Nare, assistant vice president for community and belonging at SDSU, and Associated Students President Christian J. Holt.

More than 11,000 incidents involving extremism or anti-Semitism — ranging from the distribution of racist propaganda to harassment to violence — were reported in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020, data from racism watchdog the Anti-Defamation League shows. That includes 1,100 such incidents in California, including 60 in San Diego.

SDSU now plans to implement a series of targeted training sessions to address anti-Semitism, according to the statement.

The university directed members of its community to Inclusive SDSU, a site which offers diversity resources and forms to report incidents of discrimination and other misconduct.

Associated Students, SDSU’s student government, also issued a statement on Thursday. The organization said in an Instagram post that it “condemns these abhorrent actions of hate and stands in solidarity with our Jewish community.”

“These actions are inexcusable and there is no place in our community for any form of anti-Semitism, prejudice or hatred,” they said.