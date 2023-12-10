VISTA, Calif. — San Diegans turned in hundreds of unwanted firearms at a police gun buyback event in Vista this weekend.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Oceanside Police Department partnered for the event at the North County Regional Center in Vista Sunday morning.

According to SDSO, 293 firearms were turned in at the event; 13 cable locks and 13 gun safety lock boxes were also given out.

Around 300 unwanted firearms turned in at Vista Gun Buyback event (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

A $100 gift card was given out for handguns, rifles and shotguns; $200 gift cards were given out for assault weapons and ghost guns. Anyone turning in guns could also choose a new skateboard provided by New Vision Church.

SDSO noted all firearms collected will be processed, and any found to be involved in a crime or that are stolen will be investigated and the original owner will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Oceanside Police Department, the City of Vista and the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation helped put on the event.

The sheriff’s office accepts firearms at any time, not just during these events. When turning in an unwanted firearm, keep the gun in the trunk of your car and wait for further instructions from a deputy. Or you can contact the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.