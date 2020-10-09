SDPD: Woman, 29, dies after being struck by vehicle

SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old pedestrian died Thursday after she was struck by a driver who didn’t see her walking in the 7200 block of Imperial Avenue in San Diego, authorities say.

The crash happened at 8:09 p.m. as the woman was walking southbound across 7200 Imperial Ave. west of Viewcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department. She was struck by a 52-year-old woman driving a 2005 Mercedes sedan westbound in the No. 1 lane.

The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who died at the scene, per SDPD.

Officers are investigating the crash, but no DUI was involved, the department said.

