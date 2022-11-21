SAN DIEGO — The LGBTQ+ community is shaken, including here in San Diego. Since Saturday’s tragedy in Colorado, people have come out to hold vigils and to demonstrate a show of strength.

In Oceanside, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center held an event Sunday night for people to come together to stand in solidarity with each other and to stand against violence that is still prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community.

The deadly shooting in Colorado Springs took place on what’s known as Transgender Day of Remembrance. This is a day set aside to honor transgender people who have been killed.

On Monday, the San Diego Police Department is hosting a night of solidarity event in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. The police department is partnering with the Hillcrest Business Association to discuss safety and security for the LGBTQ+ community in San Diego.

The event is going to be held inside Rich’s Night Club, located at 1051 University Avenue, at 6 p.m.