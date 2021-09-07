SDPD to hold gun buy-back event on Sept. 25

SAN DIEGO — Police are offering Target gift cards worth up to $200 in exchange for unwanted firearms at a gun buy-back event later this month.

San Diego police are hosting the event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Police Plaza, located at 4020 Murphy Canyon Road.

Turn in your unwanted guns, no questions asked! We’re hosting a gun buy-back on September 25, 2021 from 7:00AM to 1:00PM! We’re offering $100 Target gift cards for handguns, shotguns, and rifles. We are also offering $200 Target gift cards for Assault Weapons. See flyer for more. pic.twitter.com/oC6QfliiZt — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 7, 2021

SDPD said the firearms must be in working order. A $100 Target gift card is offered for handguns, shotguns, and rifles, and a $200 Target gift card for assault weapons.

Anyone attending the gun buy-back event is asked to place the unloaded firearm in the trunk of their vehicle and wait for further instructions from officers.

All weapons will be destroyed and the event is anonymous, with no questions asked, SDPD said.

A total of 298 weapons were exchanged for gift cards or skateboards in July at a “Guns For Gift Cards” event by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.