SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Officers Association has released the name of the San Diego police sergeant who was shot in the head last week during a shootout in 4S Ranch.

Sgt. Anthony Elliott, a husband and father of two children, was critically injured Friday in the shooting. As of Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said he remains in stable condition.

The shooting happened when authorities were alerted about a possible stolen vehicle suspect, who also had an unserved Emergency Protection Order against him tied to a prior domestic violence incident. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, was located in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 10500 block of 4S Common Drive, a short distance away from the home of the victim in the protective order signed by a judge, per SDSO.

When officers tried to contact Harris, he ran to the outside of the Ralph’s grocery store and began firing multiple rounds at officers, according to law enforcement.

The suspect fired at least one round at the SDPD officers, striking the sergeant in the head, the sheriff’s department said. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect an undisclosed number of times.

Authorities provided aid to the wounded officer, as well as Harris who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California is currently raising money for Elliott’s family.

According to the SDPD, the sergeant is the third SDPD officer that has been hit by gunfire throughout the last year, with multiple others experiencing suspects shooting at them.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this story.