SDPD sergeant accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend was arrested Wednesday, the department said.

Investigators arrested Sgt. Mariusz Czas Thursday morning following a seven-month criminal investigation, the department said in a news release.

After a woman told local law enforcement that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her, SDPD detectives met with the woman to look into the allegations. The department immediately relieved Czas of his duties and reassigned him so that he would have no contact with the public.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews, met with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office multiple times and executed a search warrant at Czas’ home, police said.

Czas, who was with the department for 18 years, was booked into county jail on felony counts of stalking, extortion and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor counts of making harassing calls and violating a restraining order.